Red Wolves Sweep Opening Night Basketball Double-Header

The Arkansas State Red Wolves hosted an opening-night basketball doubleheader featuring the Lady Red Wolves against Central Baptist College and the men’s team against the UA-Monticello Boll Weevils. The home team notched a win in each, as both start the 2019-20 season with a 1-0 record.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves claimed an 88-63 victory in their home- and season-opener at the hands of the Central Baptist Mustangs. The game was never really in doubt, as A-State maintained control from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

The season started with a triple from Payton Tennison just ten seconds into the contest. Before the night was over, fans would have thought “Tennison for three” was the team’s slogan. The senior guard started the game off 7-for-7 from behind the arc, including a 12-point streak to open the game for the Red Wolves. She finished the contest 8-for-11 from deep with 26 points, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and 2 rebounds despite playing just 24 minutes.

“(Head coach Matt Daniel) took us to Fat City before the game, so he’s gotta keep that up,” Tennison said on her hot start. “The whole atmosphere was different than I’ve experienced in the last three years. It felt good. It was a good win, but we can’t celebrate for too long.”

The Red Wolves absolutely dominated the boards as Trinitee Jackson turned in 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves while Morgan Wallace added 15 rebounds of her own. Peyton Martin tallied 11 points and 8 rebounds on the night.

Head coach Matt Daniel won his first game as head Red Wolf after being introduced as the school’s newest coach during the offseason.

“I’m glad to get the first win. We’ve got a quick turnaround for Tulsa. There’s a lot of room for growth, but to be 1-0 feels pretty good,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “My stomach was churning a little bit this morning, but it feels good to be back on the sidelines. I’m looking forward to (the season).”

The Lady Red Wolves (1-0) will travel to Tulsa Saturday for a non-conference matchup with the Golden Hurricane.