Arkansas State's Late Rally Falls Short Against Georgia Southern

Arkansas State baseball fell to Georgia Southern with a final score of 6-3 in their matchup on Friday night at J.I. Clements Stadium. Despite a rally in the ninth inning where Arkansas State scored three runs, the effort was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Starting pitcher Kole Turner struggled, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over four innings. Relief pitchers Tyler Weimer and Dawson Hargrove managed to limit further damage, giving up just one earned run over the remaining four innings.

Offensively, Patrick Engskov and Daedrick Cail each went 2-for-3, contributing significantly to the team's hits for the night. Cason Campbell was responsible for all three of Arkansas State's RBIs, hitting a home run in the ninth inning.

Georgia Southern built their lead early, starting with a solo home run in the second inning and a two-run double in the third. They extended the lead with more runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Kade Grundy earned the win for Georgia Southern, while Turner took the loss for Arkansas State. The two teams are set to conclude their series on Saturday, April 19, with a game at 1:00 p.m. (CT).