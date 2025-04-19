Recruiting/Scholarship changes coming for NCAA baseball

There are upcoming changes to NCAA baseball recruiting and scholarship rules for the 2025–2026 season, and those changes are set to significantly impact college baseball.

Here are the main alterations and their implications:

Roster Cap Reduction: The maximum roster size will decrease from 40 to 34 players. This change aims to streamline team operations but will result in approximately 1,800 fewer roster spots across Division I programs. Consequently, teams will face challenging decisions about player cuts, which could affect team dynamics and player development opportunities.

Increased Scholarship Limit: The number of full scholarships a team can offer will increase from 11.7 to 34. This adjustment is intended to provide better financial support for student-athletes and help programs attract and retain top talent. However, the actual number of scholarships a team can offer will still be influenced by each school’s budgetary allocations for baseball.

Eased NIL Rules: Prospective athletes will be permitted to negotiate Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals during the recruiting process, even before officially committing to a school. This change offers new financial opportunities for recruits, enabling them to capitalize on their personal brand earlier in their careers.

These changes will require high school athletes to enhance their performance and develop strategic recruiting plans to navigate the new landscape effectively. Coaches and programs will need to adapt their recruitment strategies to accommodate the reduced roster sizes while leveraging the increased scholarship capacities.

Overall, these adjustments are expected to foster a more competitive and financially supportive environment for college baseball players.