Jeff Purinton Joins Learfield After Transformative Tenure at Arkansas State

Jeff Purinton, the athletics director at Arkansas State University, is transitioning to a new role at Learfield, though specific details about his position have yet to be disclosed.

Purinton's career has been marked by significant contributions at institutions like Alabama and Florida State, as well as his earlier role with the Orange Bowl Committee.

His tenure at Alabama spanned 15 years, where he held various leadership roles, including associate athletics director for football communications, and eventually becoming the executive deputy athletics director before moving to Arkansas State.

Prior to Alabama, Purinton served as director of media relations for the Orange Bowl Committee and held various positions at Florida State, ultimately becoming the director of football communications.

At Arkansas State, Purinton made impactful changes, such as hiring Bryan Hodgson, who led the team to a postseason appearance in the NIT.

Following Hodgson's departure to USF, Purinton recruited Ryan Pannone, an assistant from Alabama, as the new head coach. Purinton also played a key role in rebuilding the baseball program under Mike Silva's leadership.

Infrastructure improvements during his time at Arkansas State included the renovation of the baseball facility, featuring a new turf field and scoreboard.

Purinton was also instrumental in renegotiating contracts with LEARFIELD and Adidas, and forged a partnership with Amplify to enhance revenue solutions for Red Wolves fans.