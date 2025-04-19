Arkansas State drops series final to Georgia Southern, 7-4

Arkansas State baseball fell to Georgia Southern 7-4, despite an early lead in Saturday's game at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Jack Hibbard started for the Red Wolves, allowing six earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. The bullpen performed well, giving up only two hits and one unearned run in the remaining innings.

Offensively, Wil French went 2-for-4 and scored twice, while Cason Tollett led the team with two RBIs. Arkansas State collected seven hits and drew seven walks overall. They initially capitalized on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly to score two runs without a hit in the first inning.

Georgia Southern responded with a leadoff home run in the second inning. Arkansas State's Tollett then hit an RBI single, and a bases-loaded walk increased their lead to 4-1. However, Georgia Southern tied it with a two-run homer in the third and took the lead with two more home runs in the fourth, making it 6-4. They added another run in the eighth inning.

Carter DeGondea secured the win for Georgia Southern, with Davis Smith earning the save. Hibbard took the loss for Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves will next face Memphis at FedEx Park on Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 p.m.