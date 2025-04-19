A-State Football Spring Game Set for April 26 as Part of “Pack Day” Weekend

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced a full weekend of "Pack Day" activities for April 25-27, highlighted by the Red Wolves' annual Spring Football Game presented by JTown's Grill, three home baseball contests and track & field’s Alumni Classic.

The Fore the Players Classic, the 2nd annual A-State football golf tournament presented by the Impackt Club, will begin the weekend’s events at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 25, at the Jonesboro Country Club. Details, including sponsorship and playing opportunities, are available by visiting impacktclub.com/events and campiosports.com/nilgolfevents.

The activity on the Arkansas State University campus begins with Day 1 of the A-State Track and Field program’s Alumni Classic at 3:00 p.m. Friday’s action will conclude with the first game of the Red Wolves’ baseball series against Georgia State, which is set for 6:00 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Slayton Family Field.

The second and final day of the Alumni Classic, which includes free admission, will begin the morning of Saturday, April 26, at 10:30, ahead of the football team’s Pack Day Spring Game. The football festivities will feature open tailgating spots available in Dustin White Realty Tailgate City on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tailgate City will include a Hijinx Kids Zone and also feature DJ King Vick. Food trucks will be parked outside Centennial Bank Stadium and open at 11:00 a.m. Textbook Brokers will be set up outside the stadium and in the Team Store for their annual Spring Sale of A-State apparel. All items will be marked at least 40% off their normal price.

Stadium gates will open at noon, with more entertainment for the kids available on the concourse, including a poster-making station and fun zone. Concession stands will be open on the northwest concourse and offering a $2 hot dogs special.

There will also be photo opportunities set up with a variety of championship trophies recently won by A-State teams, as well as information about the 1200 Club, Red Wolves Foundation and how to purchase 2025 Red Wolves Football season tickets.

The concourse will also be the site of multiple pregame autograph sessions, including A-State great and former NFL fullback Oren O’Neal and the Red Wolves’ women’s basketball team that made the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Head coach Butch Jones and the A-State football team will take the field for the Spring Game at 1:30 p.m. The game will be played using a modified scoring system that will be announced the week of the game. There is no admission charge for the Spring Game.

DJ King Vick will be set up on the Patio at the Pines student deck, which will also include free pizza for A-State students. There will be in-game contests and prizes for students, including a grand prize of two tickets to the Red Wolves’ game against Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium.

Along with the Red Wolves' presentation of their annual spring team awards, the Larry Lacewell MVP and Withrow Awards winners will be recognized as part of the game. Coach Jones will spend some time in the stands as well, giving fans the opportunity to call plays during the spring game.

The Sound of the Natural State and A-State spirit squads will be performing, and fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with A-State players and coaches following the Spring Game. The first 500 fans will receive an Arkansas State football poster.

Saturday’s activities conclude at 6:00 p.m. with the second game of the Red Wolves Sun Belt Conference baseball series against the Panthers. Fans attending the Spring Game will receive a password to purchase tickets to the game at the $6 group rate.

The “Pack Day” weekend will wrap up on Sunday, when the Red Wolves close out their three-game series against Georgia State at 1:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25





Noon: Fore the Players Classic

2nd Annual A-State Football Golf Tournament presented by the Impackt ClubJonesboro Country Club, 11:00 a.m.Details, including sponsorship and playing opportunities, available at impacktclub.com/events and campiosports.com/nilgolfevents

3:00 p.m.: A-State track & field hosts Alumni Classic

6:00 p.m.: A-State baseball hosts Georgia State





SATURDAY, APRIL 26





PACK DAY SPRING GAME SCHEDULE

All Day: Open tailgating in Dustin White Realty Tailgate City (south of Red Wolf Walk)

DJ King Vick

11:00 a.m.: Hijinx Kids Zone opens at Dustin White Realty Tailgate City (north of Red Wolf Walk)

11:00 a.m.: Textbook Brokers Team Store opens at Centennial Bank Stadium

Sidewalk Sale (all items a minimum of 40% off)

11:00 a.m.: Food trucks open at Centennial Bank Stadium

Big Easy, Ohana, Ray’s Rump Shack

Noon: Centennial Bank Stadium gates (W2) open

Concessions open ($2 hot dog deal) on northwest concourseAutographs with A-State great & former NFL fullback Oren O’Neal (12-12:30 p.m., stadium concourse)Autographs with A-State women’s basketball’s 2024-25 NCAA Tournament team (12:30-1 p.m., stadium concourse)Fun Zone, including mini golf and kids’ games (southwest concourse)Kids poster-making stationPhoto station with 68 Ventures Bowl trophy and volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball Sun Belt Conference championship trophies (northwest concourse)1200 Club, Red Wolves Foundation, season tickets information tablesPatio at the Pines student deck opens with DJ King Vick and free pizza

1:30 p.m.: A-State Pack Day Spring Game kick off

Sound of the Natural State and A-State spirit squadsBrandon Baxter In-Game HostHead Coach Butch Jones’ “fans call the play”Halftime team awards, including spring team honors, Larry Lacewell MVP and Withrow AwardIn-game contests and prizes for A-State students (grand prize 2 tickets to A-State’s game vs Arkansas)Fans attending the Spring Game will receive a password to purchase tickets at the $6 group rate for A-State’s 6:00 p.m. home baseball game on Saturday, April 26, vs Georgia State

Postgame: Fans allowed on the field shortly after game concludes for autographs

Free A-State football posters (500) available on the concourse during the game.

10:30 a.m.: A-State track & field hosts Alumni Classic

6:00 p.m.: A-State baseball hosts Georgia State

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

1:00 p.m.: A-State baseball hosts Georgia State