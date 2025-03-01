Red Wolves suffer 8-7 heartbreaker against Jacksonville State

Arkansas State baseball (3-8, 0-0 SBC) faced a challenging game against Jacksonville State (9-2, 0-0 CUSA), ultimately falling 8-7 despite holding a two-run lead late. Starting pitcher Jack Nelson gave up three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings. The Red Wolves used six pitchers in total, allowing nine hits and striking out seven.

Offensively, Kaden Amundson led the team with a 3-for-4 performance, driving in three runs and earning two walks. Wil French contributed with a 3-for-6 outing, scoring once and bringing in two runs. Patrick Engskov and Cross Jumper also added multiple hits, with Engskov hitting two doubles and French a triple.

Arkansas State capitalized on early Jacksonville State errors, with French scoring on a Daedrick Cail sacrifice fly. The Gamecocks responded in the third with two RBI singles, taking a 2-1 lead. A-State tied it in the fourth but fell behind again shortly after.

In the fifth inning, the Red Wolves regained the lead with key hits from Amundson and French, eventually extending their advantage to 5-3. Amundson's two-run single in the seventh made it 7-3, but Jacksonville State answered with a two-run triple.

The eighth inning saw the Gamecocks rally, benefiting from an error and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. A walk and a timely hit put Jacksonville State ahead 8-7. Arkansas State was unable to recover in the ninth, leading to a series loss. Brice Deaton secured the win for Jacksonville State, with Joe Scarborough earning the save. Chase Richter took the loss for A-State.

Arkansas State will conclude the series against Jacksonville State on Sunday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Rudy Abbott Field.