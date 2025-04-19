Arkansas State Triumphs Over Georgia Southern with Eighth-Inning Rally

Arkansas State baseball secured a comeback victory against Georgia Southern in the series opener at J.J. Clements Stadium. The game ended with a 6-4 win for Arkansas State, overcoming a two-run deficit in the eighth inning.

Gavin Galy had a solid second start, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing two runs, one of which was unearned, on four hits and a walk. He maintained a shutout through the first five innings before being replaced in the sixth.

Offensively, Wil French was a standout with three hits, while Ashton Quiller led with three RBIs. Daedrick Cail also contributed significantly, recording two hits and two RBIs. The team amassed a total of eight hits in the game.

Arkansas State initially took the lead in the sixth inning with a two-run single by the third baseman. However, Georgia Southern quickly responded, tying the game with a run on a fielder’s choice and another on an error. The Eagles then moved ahead in the seventh with a two-run homer.

The turning point came in the eighth inning when Arkansas State loaded the bases, allowing Quiller to hit a bases-clearing triple, swinging the game in their favor at 5-4. French extended the lead with an RBI single, after which Chase Richter successfully closed the game, retiring six consecutive batters.

This victory marked Arkansas State's first win in Statesboro since May 2017. Cooper Garrison earned the win, Chase Richter secured his fifth save, while Jacob Phillips took the loss for Georgia Southern.