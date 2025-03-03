Red Wolves fall to Jacksonville State in extra innings

Arkansas State baseball faced a tough loss after a 12-inning battle against Jacksonville State, concluding with a 7-6 defeat at Jim Case Stadium. Jack Hibbard started on the mound for A-State, allowing five earned runs across 4.0 innings. Kole Turner provided relief, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Wil French, Cason Tollett, and Patrick Engskov each hit home runs for the Red Wolves. French and Tollett's solo shots in the first inning gave A-State an early 2-0 lead. Jacksonville State responded with a home run in the third inning to tie the game. In the fourth, the Gamecocks took the lead with a series of plays, including a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choices, making it 5-4.

A-State managed to tie the game in the seventh inning with a key single from Daedrick Cail. Neither team scored in the eighth and ninth innings, leading to extra innings. Engskov's home run in the 12th put A-State ahead briefly, but Jacksonville State responded with two runs, including a walk-off single, to win the game. Maddox McDougall secured the win for Jacksonville State, while Cooper Garrison took the loss for Arkansas State.

Next, Arkansas State will host Little Rock in a midweek matchup in Jonesboro on March 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Slayton Family Field at Tomlinson Stadium.