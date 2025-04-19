Arkansas State WBB adds Dynamic Guard Mia Tarver

Arkansas State women's basketball team has bolstered its 2025-26 roster with the addition of senior guard Mia Tarver.

Head coach Destinee Rogers expressed enthusiasm about Tarver joining the Red Wolves, highlighting her abilities as a three-level scorer and her passionate style of play, which is expected to energize the team's fans.

“We are really excited to welcome Mia to the Red Wolves family,” said Coach Rogers. “She is a three-level scorer and plays with a lot of passion. Our fans will love the excitement that she will bring to our games.”

Tarver, originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, comes to Arkansas State after a notable season at Utah State, where she averaged 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and recorded 59 steals. Her performance included 11 double-digit scoring games, peaking with a career-high 19 points in a game against Nevada.

Before her stint at Utah State, Tarver made significant contributions at Salt Lake Community College. Over two seasons, she helped the team achieve a 44-15 record and a national ranking, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game as a sophomore.

Tarver's basketball journey began at East High School in Salt Lake City, where she was a standout player, earning First Team All-State honors twice and All-Region honors four times. During her high school career, she averaged 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 3.0 assists per game.