A-State Takes Down Southeast Missouri, 7-5

Arkansas State baseball (3-6, 0-0 SBC) fell behind early against Southeast Missouri (3-4, 0-0 OVC), but managed to erase the deficit and claim a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night at Tomlinson Stadium.

Kole Turner made his first start of the season, surrendering three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two over 3.2 innings pitched. Eight Red Wolves saw action on the mound, combining for seven hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Cross Jumper finished with a perfect 3-for-3 outing at the plate, notching his first home run of the season along with three RBIs and two runs scored. Daedrick Cail was not far behind, tallying two doubles in three at-bats along with two RBIs.

As a team, the Red Wolves recorded 10 hits, five walks, two doubles, and a home run.The Redhawks struck in the first inning after their leadoff batter reached first and made it around the bases before scoring on a balk. The Scarlet and Black were unable to respond in the bottom frame, but a two-run homer from Jumper moved the Red Wolves ahead 2-1 in the second.

A-State committed two errors and surrendered one hit in the top of the third, resulting in two runs scored and a 3-2 deficit. In the next frame, a walk and hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second with no outs before Daedrick Cail batted both in with a double down the right-field line.The next scoring threat occurred in the top of the fifth after SEMO put runners at second and third with no outs. A sacrifice fly tied the game, but the go-ahead run remained at third as the score stood at 4-4.

Jumper beat the tag at home and broke the stalemate after Zac Butler put down the safety squeeze and reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth.

After the first two batters were retired in the seventh, the Scarlet and Black put two on the bags before Patrick Engskov brought them home on a two-run double to left-center. An RBI-single from Jumper capped off the frame, as A-State went into the final stretch with a 7-4 advantage.

The Redhawks added a home run in the eighth and put two runners on base in the ninth, but the Red Wolves were able to hold off the rally and escape with the victory.

Chase Richter (1-1) earned the win and Carson Keithley (2) claimed the save while Kayden Kohlberg (0-1) took the loss.