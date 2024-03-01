Arkansas State baseball (8-1, 0-0 SBC) tied the game late, but Central Arkansas (5-4, 0-0 ASUN) used an explosive 12th inning to take an 8-4 decision on Tuesday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

Collin Maloney made his second start of the season for A-State, finishing with three hits and two earned runs allowed while striking out three over four innings pitched. Cason Tollett led the bats with a 2-for-4 performance that featured three RBIs.

The Red Wolves found themselves in a bases-loaded situation with none out in the top of the first. The Bears were able to cash in with a sacrifice fly from Drew Sturgeon and an RBI-single from Preston Curtis as they led 2-0 after one inning of play.

After reaching third base in the second, Daedrick Cail strolled to home plate on a balk to cut the deficit in half, making the score 2-1.

Central Arkansas broke a three-inning scoreless stretch with a sacrifice fly from Curtis and an RBI-single from Bryce Cermenelli during the sixth. A-State got one run back in the next frame with an RBI-single from Tollett, but the Bears still held a 4-2 advantage.

The First Baseman struck again with a two-run single down the right-field line to tie the game at four runs apiece. Neither side would get a run from there as the game entered extra innings.

Both teams failed to score in the 10th or 11th innings, but the Bears opened things up in the 12th. A.J. Mendolia fired an RBI-single to second base while Mason King scored on a wild pitch. Mendolia eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk and Zeb Allen scored following a throwing error at shortstop.

With the score at 8-4, the Scarlet and Black were unable to respond as they fell for the first time this season. Tate Busey earned the win and Gavi Alvetti claimed the save while Coby Greiner (2-1) took the loss.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State hits the road for a three-game series at Missouri State beginning on Friday, March 1 at Hammons Field. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.