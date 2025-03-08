Red Wolves Edge Fifth-Seeded Marshall in SBC Quarterfinals

Arkansas State secured a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship semifinals by narrowly defeating Marshall 77-74 in the quarterfinals held at the Pensacola Bay Center. This victory marks the second consecutive year the fourth-seeded Red Wolves (23-9) have reached the semifinals.

The team exhibited strong performance with five players scoring in double digits. Izaiyah Nelson and Kobe Julien both achieved double-doubles, contributing significantly to the win. The Red Wolves maintained a low turnover rate, only turning the ball over four times, while forcing seven steals from the Thundering Herd (20-13).

Marshall’s standout player, Obinna Anochili-Killen, delivered a game-high 26 points along with 13 rebounds and eight blocks. Despite his efforts, the Thundering Herd fell short, shooting 38.1 percent from the field.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with multiple lead changes in the first half. Arkansas State managed to edge ahead by halftime, leading 39-36. In the second half, Marshall initially gained momentum, but Arkansas State responded effectively, regaining the lead with strategic plays and crucial free throws.

As the Red Wolves prepare for their next challenge, they will face top-seeded South Alabama in the semifinals on Sunday, aiming to reach the championship game once again. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.