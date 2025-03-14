Red Wolves take down Marshall, 11-1, for statement win

Arkansas State baseball made a strong start to their conference play with an 11-1 victory over Marshall. The game concluded in seven innings, highlighting the dominant performance by the Red Wolves at Tomlinson Stadium-Slayton Family Field.

Starting pitcher Collin Maloney was instrumental, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out two over 6.1 innings. He maintained a perfect game through the first five innings.

Key offensive contributions came from multiple players, with Patrick Engskov hitting three doubles and Cross Jumper leading with three RBIs. Wil French, Raul Torres, and Ashton Quiller each scored twice, with French climbing to fifth in program history for career runs scored.

The Red Wolves quickly took control in the first inning with an RBI-groundout from Daedrick Cail and doubles from Engskov and Jake Henry Williams, establishing a 3-0 lead. Engskov added another double in the third inning, driving in another run.

In the fourth inning, A-State expanded their lead with an RBI-single from French, followed by more RBIs from Jumper and Cason Tollett, bringing the score to 7-0. The team continued to press in the fifth inning, with Quiller's play leading to Engskov scoring and Jumper adding a two-run double, pushing the lead to 10-0.

Marshall managed to score their only run in the sixth inning, but A-State sealed the victory with an RBI-single from Cail in the seventh. Maloney secured the win, while Marshall's Bryce Blevins took the loss.

Arkansas State continues their series against Marshall on Saturday, March 15.