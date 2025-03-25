Arkansas State Men's Basketball Transfer Portal HQ

The recent departure of Bryan Hodgson as head basketball coach at Arkansas State has led to several key players entering the transfer portal. These players have been significant contributors to the team and their potential departure could have a notable impact on the program.

Derrian Ford: As a junior guard, Ford has been a consistent performer for the Red Wolves, participating in 70 games over the last two seasons. Averaging 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game, he has shown efficiency with a shooting percentage of 39% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.

Terrance Ford: A redshirt sophomore guard from Chicago, Ford has played in 69 games over the past three seasons. He has averaged 9 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds per game. Notably, he led the team with 170 assists in the 2024-25 season, highlighting his playmaking abilities.

Izaiyah Nelson: This junior forward has been recognized with All-Sun Belt honors in consecutive seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25). Over three seasons, Nelson played in 101 games, starting 72 of them. He averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds per game in the latest season and demonstrated his prowess with nine double-doubles in the last ten games, including an outstanding 30-point, 21-rebound performance on February 26th.

Joseph Pinion: A junior guard from Morrilton, Pinion made a significant impact with his shooting ability, leading the team with 85 made three-pointers. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 12 points per game. Pinion frequently scored in double figures, with notable performances such as his 22-point game in a victory over Memphis.

The potential loss of these players presents a challenge for Arkansas State as they look to rebuild and maintain competitiveness in the upcoming seasons.