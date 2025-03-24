Bryan Hodgson resigns as Arkansas State head coach

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has issued the following statement regarding its head men’s basketball coaching position following an announcement earlier today that head coach Bryan Hodgson has accepted the same position at the University of South Florida.

“We want to thank Bryan Hodgson for everything he has done the last two years to elevate our men’s basketball program here at Arkansas State,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton. “We have enjoyed a great amount of success the last two years, including a Sun Belt Conference regular-season title, school-record 25 wins and an appearance in the NIT this year. Those achievements are a testament to the hard work by both our student-athletes and coaching staff. We’ve seen our home attendance and brand grow exponentially, so there is a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding our program right now as we immediately begin a national search for the next head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State University.”

Arkansas State completed the 2024-25 season with its first Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship since 1988-89 and a 25-11 overall record. The Red Wolves advanced to the title game of the Sun Belt tournament for the second consecutive season before earning an invite to play in the NIT, where it advanced the second round. It was A-State’s first appearance in the NIT since 1991.

Arkansas State will begin an immediate national search for its 18th all-time head men’s basketball coach.