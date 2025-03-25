Avery Felts Receives Academic All-District Distinction

For the third consecutive year, Arkansas State men’s basketball guard Avery Felts has earned recognition for success in the classroom, being named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District list on Tuesday.

The Academic All-District Men's Basketball Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA or higher and be a starter or key reserve athletically, appearing in at least 90 percent of games played.

The Bono, Ark., native boasts a cumulative 3.71 grade-point average and has graduated with his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

On the court, the senior helped A-State to a program-record 25 wins and back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time since 1988-89. He ends his five-year tenure with the Scarlet and Black tied for fourth in school history in career 3-pointers made (184) and tied for second in games played (149).