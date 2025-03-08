Red Wolves clinch series against UAPB

Arkansas State improved their record to 5-9 with a decisive 9-0 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who fell to 0-14. The Red Wolves secured the series win thanks to a powerful seven-run third inning at Tomlinson Stadium-Slayton Family Field.

Pitcher Jack Nelson delivered an impressive performance, allowing only four hits and striking out seven over seven innings. Andrew Allen closed the game as a reliever, striking out three in two innings.

Offensively, the Red Wolves were led by Wil French and Jake Henry Williams, each scoring twice. Ashton Quiller contributed significantly with two RBIs from his second consecutive game with a triple.

The team’s offense ignited in the third inning, starting with French scoring on a balk. Subsequent key plays included a sacrifice fly by Cason Campbell and RBI-singles from Jeremiah Cabuyaban and Williams, putting A-State up 3-0.

Quiller’s triple added two more runs, and French drove in another with an RBI-single, culminating in a seven-run inning. Additional runs came from sacrifice flies by Daedrick Cail in the sixth and Jumper in the eighth, finalizing the 9-0 scoreline.

This victory marked Arkansas State's first series win of the 2025 season. Nelson was credited with the win, while Brant Voth took the loss for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The series concludes with a final game on Sunday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.