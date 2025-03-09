Red Wolves Complete Sweep Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 14-4 (8)

Arkansas State baseball (6-9, 0-0 SBC) fell behind early, but an overwhelming offensive surge resulted in a 14-4 victory in eight innings over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-15, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium-Slayton Family Field.

Jack Hibbard (2-1) made his fourth start of the season, surrendering three runs (all earned) on four hits over 5.0 innings pitched. Jelle van der Lelie and Chase Richter also saw action on the mound, combining for one earned run on two hits over the final three innings of play.

Jake Henry Williams put together a career day at the plate, finishing 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. The outfielder’s multi-home run performance was the first by a Red Wolf since Nyan Hayes launched two against App State on April 19, 2024.

Ashton Quiller (3-for-4) and Cross Jumper (1-for-5) batted in three runs apiece, with the former landing his third triple in as many games. All nine batters crossed the plate at least once in the contest, with Williams reaching home a team-high four times.

The Golden Lions jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage thanks to an RBI-double and two-run homer in the top of the second. Quiller led the Red Wolves’ response in the next frame with a two-run triple while a sacrifice fly from Wil French tied the contest.

A quiet third inning gave way to a busy fourth as A-State erupted for nine runs on eight hits and one error. Williams launched his first home run of the contest before Jumper hit a three-run double to left-center, and Daedrick Cail added another run with a single in the next at-bat.

With the score 8-3, Patrick Engskov doubled down the left-field line to score Cail before a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Cabuyaban extended the lead to seven runs. Williams fired a double down the left-field line to score Engskov, and Quiller capped the bottom frame with an RBI-single to right center.

The bottom of the fourth resulted in the most runs scored by the Red Wolves in an inning this season, making the score 12-3.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff added one more run in the top of the sixth, but a two-run blast from Williams triggered the run-rule in the eighth. Hibbard earned the win while Brendan Hamlin (0-3) took the loss.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to the diamond on Tuesday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. to face Memphis on Slayton Family Field at Tomlinson Stadium.