Red Wolves advance to Sun Belt title game with win over South Alabama

Arkansas State secured a spot in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year by defeating top-seeded South Alabama 74-71 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Red Wolves, seeded fourth, improved their record to 24-9, while the Jaguars ended their season at 21-11.

Joseph Pinion was instrumental in the victory, scoring a career-high 23 points and hitting five of the team's 12 three-pointers. He also contributed six rebounds and five assists. Other key players included Kobe Julien with 14 points and five rebounds, Terrance Ford Jr. with 11 points, and Izaiyah Nelson with 10 points.

Arkansas State shot 40.4% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. They forced South Alabama into 11 turnovers, with seven occurring in the second half. The Jaguars had a shooting percentage of 42.4% from the field but struggled with their three-point shooting, making only 2 of 12 attempts.

Barry Dunning Jr. led South Alabama with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Elijah Ormiston added 21 points and nine rebounds. The game was competitive, with both teams exchanging leads. A-State gained a narrow advantage at halftime, leading 37-34, thanks to Pinion's shooting.

In the second half, Arkansas State managed to maintain their lead despite South Alabama's attempts to rally. Key plays and foul shooting in the closing minutes ensured the Red Wolves' victory and advancement to the championship game.

Arkansas State will face third-seeded Troy in the championship, with the game being broadcast nationally at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN2. The teams split their regular-season meetings, each securing a win on the road.