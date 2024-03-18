Arkansas State sophomore Izaiyah Nelson announced on X Monday afternoon that he will return to play for the Red Wolves for his junior season.

Nelson averaged 21.7 minutes per game this past season, where he averaged 9.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Red Wolves. He shot 68% from the free throw line and 62.2% in the paint for the season. He also averaged 1.9 blocked shots per game while recording 19 steals.

He started in 18-of-33 games played in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 17.5 minutes as a freshman, shot hot a team-leading 52.5 percent from the field while averaging 4.6 points and 5.0 rebounds.

He also blocked a team-best 44 shots, scored 10 or more in five games, including 16 in a win over Lyon (Nov. 14), and recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against South Alabama (Feb. 2)

He had five or more rebounds in 18 games, including a pair of double-digit rebounding efforts, blocked multiple shots in 15 games, with a season-best four coming at Georgia Southern (Feb. 11).



