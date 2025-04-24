Arkansas State Launches National Search for New Athletics Director

Arkansas State University is embarking on a national search for a new athletics director following the departure of Jeff Purinton, who is moving to Learfield’s Sports Properties division as Executive Vice President.

Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields praised Purinton for his significant contributions to the university's athletics, including unprecedented postseason success and numerous conference championships.

“Jeff arrived at Arkansas State a few months before I became chancellor, but I began working closely with him immediately after I arrived on campus and knew our Athletics Department was in great hands under his leadership,” said Shields. “Including unprecedented postseason success, numerous conference championships, high academic marks, facilities enhancements, operations and much more, Jeff’s positive impact on A-State Athletics in numerous areas has been evident. He and his family have been a special part of our community, and we want to wish him, Julie and their daughters – Jillian and Josie – all the best as they make this life transition.

During his tenure, the Red Wolves achieved 13 combined conference titles, marking the second most successful three-year period in school history.

Under Purinton's leadership, Arkansas State also reached new heights academically, with a record number of student-athletes achieving high academic standards. The Red Wolves posted a 3.20 all-department GPA, the highest ever for a fall semester, and maintained a Graduation Success Rate of 85 percent for two consecutive years.

“I want to thank everyone at Arkansas State for embracing us as part of the Red Wolves family during our three years in Jonesboro,” said Purinton. “We’ve developed lifelong friendships and made memories as Red Wolves that we will carry with us always. We have accomplished a lot of great things with athletics, academics, and also in our community. That is a result of the dedication from our exceptional student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors and fans.

“The success we have enjoyed doesn’t happen without the unwavering support and alignment from our leadership – Dr. (Brendan) Kelly, Dr. Shields and our Board of Trustees. I want to thank them for entrusting me to lead our Athletics Department, as well as Dr. Chuck Welch for giving me the amazing opportunity to become the A-State Athletics Director.

“While we will continue to follow the future achievements of A-State closely, we are also looking forward to this new chapter with an outstanding organization at Learfield. Thank you to Cole Gahagan and Kim Damron for this opportunity – we are excited to get started and join their team.”

The search for Purinton's successor will be led by Shields and Arkansas State University System President Dr. Brendan Kelly. Although the search has already begun, there is no set timeline for its completion. The position is attracting considerable national interest, reflecting the program's strong standing and future potential.