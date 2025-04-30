Six A-State Football Players Earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society Recognition

Six student-athletes from the 2024 Arkansas State football roster were named this month to the 2024 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.

Offensive lineman Jacob Bayer (3.80 GPA, Criminology), deep snapper Jack Bullard (4.00, Dietetics), punter Ryan Heicher (3.56, Business Administration), wide receiver Adam Jones (3.58, General Studies), wide receiver Corey Rucker (3.58, General Studies) and running back Zak Wallace (3.68, General Studies) earned the recognition. It is the second consecutive season that Bayer, Bullard, Jones, Rucker and Wallace were recognized.

The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. A record 2,532 players from 339 schools qualified for membership in 2025, marking the largest class in the program’s 19-year history. Since its inception, the initiative has honored 20,946 student-athletes.

A-State has now had 50 players received the honor all-time, including multiple selections each of the last six years. The Red Wolves had a school-record nine selections from the 2023 roster and the six selections from the 2024 roster are the second-most for the program.

The Red Wolves are coming off back-to-back bowl appearances, including a win in the 2024 68 Ventures Bowl against Bowling Green. A-State is among four FBS programs to increase its regular season win total every season since 2022.