Arkansas State Takes Down Georgia State, 6-4

Arkansas State baseball secured a 6-4 victory against Georgia State at Tomlinson Stadium-Slayton Family Field.

Pitcher Gavin Galy made a strong start, allowing just one earned run over 5.1 innings. Ashton Quiller led the offense with a 3-for-5 performance, including a home run, while Jeremiah Cabuyaban also homered and drove in two runs.

The Red Wolves took an early lead when Patrick Engskov's single scored Wil French in the first inning. Quiller then doubled the lead with a solo home run in the third. Cabuyaban extended the advantage with a two-run homer in the fourth, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Cross Jumper in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Georgia State fought back with a solo homer in the sixth and added three more runs later, but Arkansas State held firm. Cooper Garrison limited damage in the seventh, and Chase Richter closed the game by retiring the side in the ninth.

Galy earned the win, improving to 2-1, while Georgia State's Cole Roberts took the loss.

The teams will continue their series on Saturday, April 26, at Tomlinson Stadium.