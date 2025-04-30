Arkansas State Mens Basketball Welcomes Jordan Fair as Assistant Coach

Arkansas State men's basketball has announced the addition of Jordan Fair to its coaching staff as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season. Fair brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the head coach at Oldsmar Christian, where he was instrumental in player development and worked with NBA athletes. His background includes a stint as an assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino, where he was recognized for his exceptional recruiting skills.

“Jordan Fair is one of our new assistant coaches and came from Oldsmar Christian where he was most recently the head coach and worked in player development, working out NBA players,” Pannone said. “He has experience at the college level as an assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino. During his time there, he was regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, and to be able to get a coach with his recruiting ability and ability to develop relationships within the community and potential recruits was a steal for us. He's shown an acumen as a coach in terms of building up Oldsmar Christian into one of the top 25 high school programs in the country when he was the head coach. He played for me when I was the head coach at Oldsmar Christian, and then was my assistant coach, so he brings a unique knowledge of who I am as a person, but also what I believe in basketball-wise and how I'm going to push and love and hold these players accountable.”

During his tenure at Oldsmar Christian, Fair compiled an impressive 185-60 record and was twice named the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, Oldsmar Christian consistently ranked among the top high school programs nationally, reaching the state championship game in 2016.

Fair's players have gone on to secure numerous college scholarships, with 26 advancing to Division-I schools.

Fair's coaching career is further highlighted by his work with the AAU Program Team Breakdown, which was ranked as a top 5 program nationally in 2016. He has been involved in prestigious basketball events such as the Under Armour Elite 24 game and the McDonald’s All-America Game. His experience extends to working with notable NBA players, enhancing his reputation in player development.

Before his successful coaching career, Fair played at Oldsmar Christian and continued his collegiate playing career at North Florida and Lee University in Tennessee. His return to Oldsmar Christian as both a player and coach, along with his previous role as an assistant coach, provides him with a deep understanding of the program and the basketball philosophy he now brings to Arkansas State.