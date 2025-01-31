Hodgson signs extension with Arkansas State

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced that head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson has signed a new contract extending his tenure through March 31, 2031. Purinton praised Hodgson for the rapid advancement and growing excitement around the program, highlighting the national attention and new opportunities Hodgson has brought to the university.

“The rapid rise and growth of our program under Coach Hodgson has been remarkable and generated tremendous excitement with our fan base,” said Purinton. “The great success we’ve had this year alone has garnered attention across the country, enhancing our brand while putting Arkansas State in the national spotlight. The outstanding job Coach Hodgson, his staff and our student-athletes have done both in the community and on the court continues to provide us with new opportunities, so we’re obviously excited about the future of our men’s basketball program under his direction.

“Our Athletics Department, University and System leadership remained completely aligned throughout this process, which couldn’t have been completed without the support provided by Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields, System President Dr. Brendan Kelly and the Board of Trustees.”

Under Hodgson, now in his second season, Arkansas State has achieved a 17-5 record and reached a total of 37 wins faster than any previous coach in school history. Last season, the team won 20 games, marking only the seventh time in the program's 97-year history they achieved such a milestone. They also reached the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game for the first time since 2007 and were forecasted to win the league in the 2024-25 season.

Hodgson expressed gratitude towards university leadership for their support and noted the strong connection with the fan base. He emphasized the accomplishments of the team and community, looking forward to further elevating the program.

“I want to thank Jeff Purinton, Dr. Todd Shields, Dr. Brendan Kelly and the ASU Board of Trustees for their continued confidence, support and vision,” said Hodgson. “This is a special place with an outstanding fan base that has really rallied around our team with great passion. My family and I are proud to be part of this community, and I’m honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State University. We’re excited about what this team and our community have been able to accomplish together, and we’re looking forward to elevating our program even higher.”

This season, Arkansas State has recorded unprecedented achievements, including defeating a top-ranked Memphis team and achieving one of the largest comebacks in Division I history against UAB. The team reached its highest KenPom and NCAA NET rankings and is rated highest among Sun Belt teams.

Home game attendance has significantly increased, with an 11-0 record this season and an average attendance of 4,911, marking a 173 percent increase since 2022-23. Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields noted the widespread excitement across the campus and community, viewing the contract extension as timely given the program's momentum.

“The excitement about our men’s basketball program can be felt across our entire campus with our student body, faculty and staff, which is a direct reflection of both the success we’ve enjoyed on the court and the leadership Coach Hodgson provides,” said A-State Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields. “The enthusiasm has spread throughout our community, to every corner of the state, and around the country so we’re excited to announce this extension for Coach Hodgson during a time of great momentum for A-State men’s basketball.”

Hodgson made an immediate impact by turning around a team from over 20 losses to over 20 wins in his first year, earning national recognition as a Joe B. Hall Award finalist. His recruiting efforts have brought in top-ranked recruits and key transfers, further strengthening the team’s prospects.

The extension of Hodgson’s contract, initially set to expire in 2028, reflects the commitment of the university's leadership, including System President Dr. Brendan Kelly and the Board of Trustees, to continue the program's upward trajectory.

“I want to commend Coach Hodgson, his staff and our student-athletes on their hard work and commitment to elevate our men’s basketball program,” said ASU System President Dr. Brendan Kelly. “Along with Jeff Purinton, Dr. Shields and our ASU Board of Trustees, I’m excited we were able to complete this contract extension for Coach Hodgson as A-State men’s basketball continues to excel.”

Hodgson, widely regarded as one of the nation’s top recruiters, and A-State signed the highest ranked recruit in school history this year, and since 2023, has signed multiple top-150 prospects as well as highly-touted transfers such as 2025 Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Kobe Julien.

Announced as Arkansas State’s 17th all-time head men’s basketball coach on March 22, 2023, Hodgson’s previous contract was set to expire on March 31, 2028.