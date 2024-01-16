After a pair of stellar performances last week, Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields earned the Sun Belt Conference’s men’s basketball Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

Fields averaged 27.0 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in A-State’s contests against Texas State and Louisiana, including a historic night on Thursday against the Bobcats. He shot 51.9 percent (14-27) from the field and 78.1 percent (25-32) at the free-throw line. The honor is Field’s first weekly award of his career and the second by an A-State player this season after Freddy Hicks received the honor on Nov. 21.

On Thursday, the senior guard lifted the Red Wolves to an 85-82 victory, dominating offensively with 35 points and 10 assists while swiping six steals. His performance made him the first Division I player since 2010 to record 35 points, 10 assists and six steals in a single game.

Fields’ 35 points are the most in a single game by a Sun Belt player in 2023-24 while he is the only player in the league with multiple 10-assist performances this season. He went 16-for-20 at the foul line against the Bobcats, matching A-State individual records inside First National Bank Arena.

The Lewisburg, Tenn., native followed it with 19 more points on Saturday versus the Ragin’ Cajuns to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

With his performances, Fields moved up the career charts in multiple categories. He enters the week ranked second in career assists (550), free throws made (442) and free throws attempted (621) while also sitting second in games played (132) and one start away from matching the school record for games started (T2nd – 120). He also moved up to 10th in career scoring (1,379).

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action Wednesday at Southern Miss. Tip-off against the Golden Eagles inside Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss., is set for 7 p.m.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside the Red Wolf Insider Message Board