Larry Knight Named Defensive Ends Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones has announced that Larry Knight has been named the Red Wolves’ defensive ends coach/defensive run game coordinator.

“Larry Knight is an individual who possesses a strong coaching background with multiple FBS programs that have attained success at a high level, and he is a great addition to our staff,” said Jones. “He is one of my former players at Central Michigan, and he also spent time on our coaching staffs at Cincinnati and Tennessee, so I’ve known Larry for a long time and seen him develop into an outstanding coach over the course of his career. He has not only worked with defenses that have consistently posted high national rankings in numerous categories, but also coached multiple NFL Draft picks and all-conference selections.”

Knight comes to Jonesboro after serving in that same role at Temple each of the last two seasons. Prior to that, Knight was an assistant at Georgia Tech (2019-22), Temple (2017-18) and Georgia State (2015-16). He was also a graduate assistant coach at Tennessee (2013-14) and Cincinnati (2011-12).

“As a former player for Coach Jones, I and very thankful for the opportunity to return to my roots,” said Knight. “My very first coaching opportunity was with Coach Jones as well and we’ve been blessed to win multiple championships together. I’m looking forward to contributing to a winning tradition and winning culture in Jonesboro! Wolves Up!”

At Temple, Knight developed and coached All-American Athletic Conference defensive end Diwun Black. Black accounted for three sacks, six TFLs and eight hurries.

Before joining the Temple coaching staff, Knight served as the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech for four years. During his tenure with the Yellow Jackets, Knight oversaw the development of Djimon Brooks, who went from un-recruited walk-on to starter to an All-ACC performer in 2021. He also recruited and developed 2022 All-ACC honoree Keion White, who tied for third in the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss in his senior season and was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Knight also recruited and coached All-ACC honoree Zeek Biggers and eventual All-American, SEC Player of the Year and Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner Kyle Kennard. He also played a big role in Georgia Tech ranking in the top 25 nationally in fumble recoveries during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Knight went to Georgia Tech in 2019 as part of Geoff Collins’ first Yellow Jackets’ staff. He originally worked for Collins at Temple where Collins was the head coach from 2017-18. During his tenure, Knight helped the Owls back-to-back bowl games, including a 2017 Gasparilla Bowl victory.

Knight originally joined Temple as a quality-control assistant for defense and recruiting in 2017. He was elevated to director of player personnel in February of 2018 before being promoted again to outside linebackers coach/ defensive recruiting coordinator a month later. In 2018, he was part of a defensive staff that helped Temple rank in the top four nationally in defensive touchdowns scored, and rank among the American Athletic Conference’s top three teams in total defense. Before Temple, Knight served as outside linebackers coach at Georgia State from 2015-16. He was a part of a GSU team that had the most-improved defense in NCAA Division I FBS in 2015, allowing 15 points fewer per game than the season before, as well as helping the Panthers reach their first-ever bowl appearance in the 2015 Cure Bowl.

Prior to GSU, Knight spent two seasons at Tennessee, serving as a defensive graduate assistant in 2013 and 2014. At Tennessee, he worked directly with the defensive linemen and linebackers, where he helped put together a pair of top-five-ranked recruiting classes and helped recruit and develop Derek Barnett, a first-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Knight began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2011 where he assisted with a defensive line that was No. 1 in the country in tackles for loss (8.6/game) and finished the regular season first in sacks (3.5/game) in 2011. The Bearcats won Big East championships and captured a pair of bowl victories during Knight’s tenure there in 2011 and 2012. A native of Augusta, Ga., Knight played at Central Michigan from 2005-09 and was a part of conference championship teams in 2006, 2007 and 2009. He tallied 123 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in his career, earning All-MAC honors as a senior in 2009.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from CMU in 2010. He is engaged to be married this summer to his fiancé Marquita Eshun.