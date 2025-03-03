Alex Jones Elevated to Tight Ends Coach

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Monday that Alex Jones has been elevated to tight ends coach.

“Alex has been a valuable member of our staff the last four years and had a significant impact on our success, helping lead us to back-to-back postseason appearances the last two seasons and a bowl championship this past year,” said (Butch) Jones. “He also gained valuable experience during his time as a both a student-athlete and staff member at Tennessee, as well as an offensive assistant during his time at Alabama that included a CFP National Championship. I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Alex throughout his career, and his strong knowledge of the game, experience and coaching ability make him a great fit for our program in his new role as tight ends coach.”

Jones has been with A-State each of the last four seasons in an offensive quality control position. In his time with the Red Wolves, Jones has helped A-State to back-to-back bowl appearances and a 68 Ventures Bowl victory over Bowling Green in 2024. In his four seasons, the A-State offense produced the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and nine all-conference picks.

"I am grateful for this new position and the opportunity to continue working with our players and outstanding staff to build on the success of our A-State football program,” said Alex Jones. “Camille and I love Jonesboro and are fortunate to be here. We are looking forward to the 2025 season.”

Jones arrived at A-State after spending three seasons as an offensive assistant with Alabama (2018-20). His final season saw the Crimson Tide post an unblemished 13-0 record on their way to claiming the National Championship. Alabama compiled a combined 25-3 record in his first two seasons at the school. The 2018 team played in the CFP National Championship game, while the 2019 squad capped off the year with a 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Prior to Alabama, Jones spent the 2017 season at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, as a special teams student assistant. He was a football student-athlete playing for the Volunteers during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, serving as one of the team’s kickers and holders. The Vols posted back-to-back 9-4 seasons capped with bowl game victories marking the first time in 12 years that Tennessee put together two consecutive nine-win seasons. He was named to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Honor Roll each of his two seasons as a student-athlete.

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in education, recreation and sport management from the University of Tennessee in 2018. He was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) and National Society of Leadership and Success.