Izaiyah Nelson Named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Arkansas State junior forward Izaiyah Nelson has been named the 2024-25 season’s final Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week following a monster week at both ends of the court while leading the Red Wolves to a pair of league victories.

Nelson is the second member of the Red Wolves to earn the league’s distinction this season along with senior guard Taryn Todd who received recognition on Dec. 17, 2024.

An Atlanta, Ga., native, Nelson recorded a pair of double-doubles while averaging an astounding 21.5 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks per game in Arkansas State's two road victories at Louisiana and ULM. He shot 15-for-29 (.517) 51.7 percent from the field and 13-for-15 (.867) at the free throw line.

The 6-10 frontcourt presence scored a career-high 30 points with 21 rebounds (10 offensive, 11 defensive) and two blocks, shooting a career-best 12-for-14 at the foul line in the win at Louisiana on Feb. 26.

Nelson was just the second player in the country this season with a 30-20 performance, but the only one to do so against a Division-I opponent. In the effort, he also became one of just 10 players in the last 20 seasons to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds on both the offensive and defensive glass in the same contest, but the only one to do so in 30 minutes of playing time or less.

Nelson concluded the week with 13 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high four blocks against ULM on Feb. 28. Nelson concluded the regular season with five-straight double-doubles while averaging 18.2 points, 17.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 61.7 percent from the field during that span.