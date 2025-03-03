Rose and Shannon Earn Sun Belt All-Conference Honors

Arkansas State women’s basketball guards Zyion Shannon and Crislyn Rose received recognition in the 2024-25 Sun Belt Postseason All-Conference Awards released on Monday.

Shannon was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team after concluding the 2024-25 campaign as the Red Wolves’ leading scorer, averaging 11.0 points per game. She led the team in points eight times this season, reaching double digits 12 times against Sun Belt opponents and netting 20-plus points in three.

The junior posted a career high of 24 points in a comeback victory at ULM on Jan. 11 and swiped a career high five steals twice, with the last occurring on Jan. 23 at Louisiana.

Rose earned All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team honors after finishing the season as the Red Wolves’ top facilitator, dishing out 4.6 assists per game and 125 total. She led the team in assists 20 times in 2024-25, dishing out five-or-more 11 times and 10-or-more against Marshall (10) on Jan. 2 and Troy (11) on Jan. 30.

The Sachse, Texas, native netted a career high 33 points in a 100-96 win at Arizona State on Nov. 4, earning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors. Rose averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 assists per game on 57-of-157 (36.3 percent) shooting in conference play.

Rose and Shannon’s selections mark the first time that two-or-more Red Wolves have earned all-conference honors. Aundrea Gamble (1st), Khadija Brown-Haywood (1st), and Brittney Gill (3rd) received recognition after the Scarlet and Black finished 27-6 (19-1 SBC).

Here are the 2024-25 Sun Belt Postseason All-Conference Awards.

Player of the Year

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year

Mahogany Matthews, Georgia State

Sixth Woman of the Year

Ro Scott, James Madison

Newcomer of the Year

Erica Lafayette, Louisiana

Freshman of the Year

Trinity Rowe, Southern Miss

Coach of the Year

Sean O’Regan, James Madison

All-Sun Belt Conference First Team

Zay Dyer, Troy

Aislynn Hayes, Marshall

Jakayla Johnson, ULM

Kseniia Kozlova, James Madison

Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team

Savannah Brooks, Coastal Carolina

En’Dya Buford, Old Dominion

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Erica Lafayette, Louisiana

Zyion Shannon, Arkansas State

All-Sun Belt Conference Third Team

Ashanti Barnes, James Madison

CC Mays, Marshall

Alancia Ramsey, Coastal Carolina

Crislyn Rose, Arkansas State

Mikyla Tolivert, Georgia State

NEXT UP

A-State will play the winner of Troy and a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Sunday, March 9, at 2:00 p.m. inside the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.