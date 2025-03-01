A-State WBB Clinches Two-Seed With Win at Troy, 89-85

Arkansas State women’s basketball (19-10, 15-3 SBC) jumped out to an early advantage against Troy (19-12, 13-5 SBC) and fought off multiple comeback bids to secure the second seed in the Sun Belt Tournament during an 89-85 victory on Friday night at Trojan Arena.

Wynter Rogers netted 16 points while Kennedie Montue (15), Zyion Shannon (14), and Crislyn Rose (12) reached double figures. As a team, A-State shot 32-for-76 (42.1 percent) from the floor, 15-for-35 (42.9 percent) from three-point range, and 10-for-12 (83.3 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Scarlet and Black jumped out to a 23-8 advantage over the first 6:23 of action, netting four three-pointers in the process. Two more triples would fall for A-State as the team finished with a 31-16 lead after the opening period.

The Trojans battled back and tied the game at 44-44 with 2:20 remaining, but two jumpers and a triple from Shaunae Brown opened the lead back to five before the Red Wolves went into halftime ahead 52-47. Brown surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career with the three-pointer, becoming the only Red Wolf on the roster to reach 1,000 career points.

Both sides exchanged buckets to open the second half before the Scarlet and Black went on a 9-0 run to claim a 68-55 lead midway in the third. Troy outscored A-State 9-7 to end the penultimate period, but the latter held an 11-point lead with 10 minutes to go.

The second major push from the Trojans occurred early in the fourth via a 12-2 run, cutting the lead to a single point at the 5:30 mark. Both sides battled to an 86-85 score with 0:35 to go, but Anna Griffin delivered a critical three-pointer with 0:07 to go, sealing a hard-fought victory.

NEXT UP

A-State will play the winner of Troy and a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Sunday, March 9, at 2:00 p.m. inside the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. Listeners can find the game on 95.3 The Ticket Radio Network while viewers can watch on ESPN+.