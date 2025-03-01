Nelson Posts Monster Performance in A-State’s 83-64 Win at Louisiana

Izaiyah Nelson recorded one of the best performances in Arkansas State men’s basketball history with a career-high 30 points and 21 rebounds, helping the Red Wolves to an 83-64 win over Louisiana Wednesday night inside the Cajundome.

A-State (21-9, 12-5 SBC) has now won its most regular-season games in program history, and tied the second most wins in program history. Nelson’s performance – his sixth double-double of the year and fourth straight – is just the second 30-20 effort by a Division-I player this season, and the only one against a Division-I foe. He is also just the 10th Division-I player to record 30-plus points, 10-plus offensive rebounds, and 10-plus defensive rebounds in a game since 2004-05.

The Red Wolves outrebounded the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-19, 8-9) 56-24, a season high for rebounding with 21 on the offensive glass. A-State shot 36.8 percent (21-57) from the field and was stellar from the free-throw line with an 83.3-percent clip (35-42).

Three other players joined Nelson in double-digit scoring for the Scarlet and Black. Taryn Todd tallied 12 points, with Dyondre Dominguez and Joseph Pinion adding 11 and 10, respectively. Derrian Ford contributed eight points and eight rebounds off the bench, matching his season best on the glass.

A-State opened the contest with an 8-0 run and never surrendered control of the lead. The hosts pulled within three on a jumper by Zeke Cook inside the first six minutes, but the Red Wolves pushed their lead out to nine on free throws by Dominguez and Nelson. After Mostapha El Moutaoutakkil scored four of his team-high 15 points to pull the Cajuns within five, Nelson sparked a half-ending 11-0 run to put the Red Wolves on top 44-28 at the break.

The Red Wolves’ lead ballooned to as much as 28 early in the second half, but Louisiana used a 19-4 run to cut the deficit in half with 3:37 to play. Nelson then scored seven of A-State’s final nine points to end the contest.