2025 Arkansas State football schedule announced

The Arkansas State football team has announced its complete 2025 schedule, which kicks off at home on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Southeast Missouri and features five additional games at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves begin their fifth season under head coach Butch Jones with four non-conference games against Southeast Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa State and Kennesaw State ahead of Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play. A-State plays its league opener on the road for the first time since 2022 and plays two midweek conference games, one on the road and one at home, for the first time since 2021.

Arkansas State’s game versus Southeast Missouri will mark the 15th meeting between the two programs and the ninth time over the past 13 seasons the Red Wolves play their season opener at home. A-State and Arkansas meet for the first time on Sept. 6 at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves host Iowa State at Centennial Bank Stadium on Sept. 13, the first home outing against an autonomy-conference opponent since 2015. A road test at Kennesaw State on Sept. 20 closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule.

The Red Wolves first three Sun Belt Conference contests are divisional opponents, beginning with the league opener at ULM on Sept. 27. It marks the first time since 2014 that A-State meets ULM in the conference opener. A-State hosts Texas State in the first league game at Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 4 and then heads to Mobile, Ala., to face South Alabama in a midweek contest on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

A-State plays three of its next four games at home, beginning with Georgia Southern’s first visit to Jonesboro since 2019 on Oct. 25 for homecoming. After a road tilt at Troy on Nov. 1, the Red Wolves host Southern Miss on Nov. 8. The home finale is Thursday, Nov. 20 against Louisiana and A-State closes out the regular season at App State on Saturday, Nov. 29.

The 2025 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. Game times, special events and promotions surrounding the Red Wolves’ six home games will be announced at a later date.

New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets. Renewals can be completed by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets and logging into ticket manager. Both renewals and new ticket purchases can also be accommodated by visiting the Red Wolves Foundation in the south end zone building of Centennial Bank Stadium or by calling 870-972-2401.

Arkansas State’s season-ticket renewal deadline is set for May 1, 2025. Fans who renew their season tickets on or before April 1, will receive an additional 10 priority points that will be added to their account. Information about priority points can be found by clicking HERE or visiting RedWolvesFoundation.com.

Although the Red Wolves contest against the Razorbacks is considered a road game, A-State does have a limited allotment of tickets to distribute to fans for the historic meeting between the two programs. Due to high demand, fans will only be eligible to purchase tickets from that allotment if they are 2025 A-State football season-ticket holders. Priority to purchase the tickets will be given to Red Wolves Foundation members, and allocation of the tickets will be based on Red Wolves Foundation priority points.

The Red Wolves are coming off back-to-back bowl appearances, including a win in the 2024 68 Ventures Bowl against Bowling Green. A-State is among four FBS programs to increase its regular season win total every season since 2022. The Red Wolves recently announced 49 players as part of its 2025 recruiting class.

A-State is set to begin its 2025 spring camp March 17 and will hold its Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 26. The Red Wolves return nine starters, six on offense and three on defense, and a total of 44 letterwinners. Thirty-one members of the 2025 recruiting class will be available to participate in spring camp.

2025 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

SAT AUG. 30 vs SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (Jonesboro, Ark.)

Sat Sept. 6 at Arkansas (Little Rock, Ark.)

SAT SEPT. 13 vs IOWA STATE (Jonesboro, Ark.)

SAT SEPT. 20 at Kennesaw State (Kennesaw, Ga.)

SAT SEPT. 27 at ULM (Monroe, La.)*

SAT OCT. 4 vs TEXAS STATE (Jonesboro, Ark.)*

TUE OCT. 14 at South Alabama (Mobile, Ala.)*

SAT OCT. 25 vs GEORGIA SOUTHERN (Jonesboro, Ark.)* - Homecoming

SAT NOV. 1 at Troy (Troy, Ala.)*

SAT NOV. 8 vs SOUTHERN MISS* (Jonesboro, Ark.)*

THU. NOV. 20 vs LOUISIANA* (Jonesboro, Ark.)*

SAT. NOV. 29 at App State (Boone, N.C.)* * Sun Belt Conference Game