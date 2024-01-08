The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Monday that new season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2024 football campaign are on sale now, and the renewal period for current football season ticket holders is also underway.

The early renewal period for football season tickets ends March 15, and anyone renewing their tickets by that date will receive two additional single-game tickets in the upper east stands for A-State’s home and season opener against Central Arkansas.

Additionally, anyone renewing their tickets by March 15 will receive a copy of the 2024 A-State Football Media Guide and be entered into a drawing for four tickets in the Woodard McAlister Club and one premium parking pass for the game of their choice (subject to availability). The media guide will be published and available in August.

The final renewal deadline for football season tickets is May 1. Monthly payment plan options are available ranging from as little as two months to as many as eight months, beginning Jan. 15 through Aug. 15.

The Red Wolves are coming off a bowl-game appearance for the first time since 2019 and recently announced 20 players as part of their 2024 recruiting class that ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference on the early National Signing Day.

The A-State football team is set to begin the 2024 season with back-to-back non-conference home games against Central Arkansas and Tulsa on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, respectively. While dates for the Red Wolves’ Sun Belt Conference games haven’t been announced, they are set to host South Alabama, Troy, ULM and Old Dominion in league play.

New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets. Renewals can be completed by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets and logging into the ticket holders account (https://am.ticketmaster.com/arkstate/invoice).

Both renewals and new ticket purchases can also be accommodated by visiting the Red Wolves Foundation in the south end zone building of Centennial Bank Stadium or calling 870-972-2401.

