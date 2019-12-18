News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 19:57:59 -0600') }} football Edit

RWR Recruiting Blitz: A-State 2020 Early Signing Class

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

The early football signing period is underway, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves signed 16 athletes on day one.

I’ve been pleased with this class,” said Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. “We haven’t had any huge surprises. We held off a couple of Power 5 schools that took runs at guys in the last 24 hours, which is always huge for us. We’re still closing out a couple, and then we’re holding some spots purposefully for February. I felt like we may have rushed to fill all our spots a year ago and had some quality players become available in February that we couldn’t recruit. So, we’ve taken a little bit slower approach on this particular class to make sure we’ve got some room to look and see what is available in February."

Anderson noted they took players for every position except tight end.

“We’ve taken basically one or more players at almost every position with the exception of tight end, because we’re not losing anyone there," said Anderson. " I feel like we’ve had quality players who have committed and signed at every spot. We had some key spots that we had to attack, and I felt like we did a good job there.”

Get 25% off your subscription and $75 to Nike.com

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES

The Red Wolves are also counting OL Jarrett Horst, WR Leroy Deshazor, DB Anthony Switzer, and K Triston Mattson towards this year's class after signing them this past year.

BY STATE

ALABAMA (3): Antwon Fegans (DB), Brett Nezat (QB), Javar Strong (DB)

ARKANSAS (2): Ahmad Adams (LB), Anthony Switzer (S)

CALIFORNIA (1): Leroy Deshazor (WR)

FLORIDA (1): Vidal Scott (DL)

GEORGIA (1): Trevian Thomas (DB)

KANSAS (1): Kyle Kelly (OL)

MICHIGAN (1): Tristan Mattson (K)

MISSISSIPPI (2): Fred Hervey (LB), Israel Whitmore (LB)

OKLAHOMA (2): Quinton Lee (DL), Austin Woods (OL)

TENNESSEE (1): Lincoln Pare (RB)

WISCONSIN (1): Jarrett Horst (OL)


BY POSITION

OFFENSIVE LINE (3): Jarrett Horst, Kyle Kelly, Austin Woods

QUARTERBACK (1): Brett Nezat

RUNNING BACK (1): Lincoln Pare

WIDE RECEIVER (1): Leroy Deshazor

DEFENSIVE LINE (2): Quinton Lee, Vidal Scott

LINEBACKER (3): Ahmad Adams, Fred Hervey, Israel Whitmore

DEFENSIVE BACK (4): Antwon Fegans, Javar Strong, Anthony Switzer, Trevian Thompson

KICKER (1): Tristan Mattson


HIGH SCHOOL: 11

JUNIOR COLLEGE: 5

Get 25% off your subscription and $75 to Nike.com

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS      

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}