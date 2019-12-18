RWR Recruiting Blitz: A-State 2020 Early Signing Class
The early football signing period is underway, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves signed 16 athletes on day one.
I’ve been pleased with this class,” said Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. “We haven’t had any huge surprises. We held off a couple of Power 5 schools that took runs at guys in the last 24 hours, which is always huge for us. We’re still closing out a couple, and then we’re holding some spots purposefully for February. I felt like we may have rushed to fill all our spots a year ago and had some quality players become available in February that we couldn’t recruit. So, we’ve taken a little bit slower approach on this particular class to make sure we’ve got some room to look and see what is available in February."
Anderson noted they took players for every position except tight end.
“We’ve taken basically one or more players at almost every position with the exception of tight end, because we’re not losing anyone there," said Anderson. " I feel like we’ve had quality players who have committed and signed at every spot. We had some key spots that we had to attack, and I felt like we did a good job there.”
The Red Wolves are also counting OL Jarrett Horst, WR Leroy Deshazor, DB Anthony Switzer, and K Triston Mattson towards this year's class after signing them this past year.
BY STATE
ALABAMA (3): Antwon Fegans (DB), Brett Nezat (QB), Javar Strong (DB)
ARKANSAS (2): Ahmad Adams (LB), Anthony Switzer (S)
CALIFORNIA (1): Leroy Deshazor (WR)
FLORIDA (1): Vidal Scott (DL)
GEORGIA (1): Trevian Thomas (DB)
KANSAS (1): Kyle Kelly (OL)
MICHIGAN (1): Tristan Mattson (K)
MISSISSIPPI (2): Fred Hervey (LB), Israel Whitmore (LB)
OKLAHOMA (2): Quinton Lee (DL), Austin Woods (OL)
TENNESSEE (1): Lincoln Pare (RB)
WISCONSIN (1): Jarrett Horst (OL)
BY POSITION
OFFENSIVE LINE (3): Jarrett Horst, Kyle Kelly, Austin Woods
QUARTERBACK (1): Brett Nezat
RUNNING BACK (1): Lincoln Pare
WIDE RECEIVER (1): Leroy Deshazor
DEFENSIVE LINE (2): Quinton Lee, Vidal Scott
LINEBACKER (3): Ahmad Adams, Fred Hervey, Israel Whitmore
DEFENSIVE BACK (4): Antwon Fegans, Javar Strong, Anthony Switzer, Trevian Thompson
KICKER (1): Tristan Mattson
HIGH SCHOOL: 11
JUNIOR COLLEGE: 5
