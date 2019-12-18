The early football signing period is underway, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves signed 16 athletes on day one.

I’ve been pleased with this class,” said Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. “We haven’t had any huge surprises. We held off a couple of Power 5 schools that took runs at guys in the last 24 hours, which is always huge for us. We’re still closing out a couple, and then we’re holding some spots purposefully for February. I felt like we may have rushed to fill all our spots a year ago and had some quality players become available in February that we couldn’t recruit. So, we’ve taken a little bit slower approach on this particular class to make sure we’ve got some room to look and see what is available in February."

Anderson noted they took players for every position except tight end.

“We’ve taken basically one or more players at almost every position with the exception of tight end, because we’re not losing anyone there," said Anderson. " I feel like we’ve had quality players who have committed and signed at every spot. We had some key spots that we had to attack, and I felt like we did a good job there.”

