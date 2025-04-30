A-State Rallies to Take Down Little Rock, 7-4 (10)

Arkansas State baseball (23-21, 11-10 SBC) overcame an early three-run deficit to secure a 7-4 victory over Little Rock (18-26, 7-10 OVC) in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field.

Collin Maloney made his ninth start of the season, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over 2.1 innings. Seven Red Wolves pitchers came in relief, limiting the Trojans to four hits and two walks while striking out 11 over the final 7.2 innings.

Wil French and Jeremiah Cabuyaban both went 2-for-4 at the plate, with French scoring two runs. Jake Henry Williams and Patrick Engskov led in RBIs, contributing four of the five in the game.

French and Cross Jumper's back-to-back singles set up the initial score with French crossing home due to a wild pitch. The Trojans responded in the third with a four-run frame, including a solo and two-run homer.

Williams hit a two-run homer to centerfield, his third in three games, bringing the deficit to one. After five scoreless frames, action picked up in the eighth. Ashton Quiller was hit by a pitch, followed by a French walk, and Jumper advanced Quiller to third on a sacrifice fly.

Engskov then reached on a fielding error, allowing Quiller to score and tie the game 4-4, pushing the game into extra innings.

In the tenth, Engskov hit a go-ahead single, and subsequent errors allowed two more runs, sealing the 7-4 win. Kole Turner earned the win, Cooper Garrison claimed the save, and Hunter Royal took the loss.

French's additional run tied him with Drew Tipton for second place in program history with 172 runs scored. He is two runs away from breaking the record set by Todd Baumgartner.

NEXT UP A-State begins the final month of the regular season with a weekend series at Southern Miss, starting Friday, May 2, at 6:00 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park.