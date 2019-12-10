News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 17:49:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Get 25% off your subscription and $75 to Nike.com when you sign up today!!!

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

OUR SPECIAL NIKE.com Promo Starts Now!!! 

THE OFFER - New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

The promo code is: NIKE

- The offer is for new annual subscriptions

- Here is the link for creating a new user account: (Please enter the promo code: Nike)

https://arkansasstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=NIKE

- If you already have a registered account (and are signed in), here is the link: (Please enter the promo code: Nike)

https://arkansasstate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NIKE

Terms and conditions

- Please have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the certificate.

- This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.

- Valid for new annual subscriptions only.

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond December 31, 2019.

- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone.

For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us

The Latest on Arkansas State athletics from RedWolfReport.com

VIDEO: Ahmad Adams talks 7A state championship and recruiting

Arkansas State Red Wolves Headed to Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State vs Florida International: A Short History

Blake Anderson "Never Offered" Missouri Job, Withdrew From Search

Red Wolves preparing to take on FIU in the Camellia Bowl

Red Wolves set to travel to Missouri State

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS  

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}