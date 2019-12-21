“This is one we’ll never forget. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of men. They’ll have a special place in my heart forever. It transcends football,” Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson said. “I think it took every step along the way to get to this point. It’s a good way to spend Christmas.”

Despite all the turmoil, the Red Wolves went through both on and off the field, they found a way to defeat the FIU Panthers 34-26 in the 2019 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Arkansas State (8-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) notched the fourth bowl win of their nine-year bowl streak on Saturday night in a downpour.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are the 2019 Camellia Bowl champions. All-American wide receiver Omar Bayless was named Camellia Bowl MVP behind a herculean effort that functioned as a cherry on top for his historic season.

“Win/loss records come and go but our culture is unique. These (seniors) are the guys that create that. We’ve got something special here,” Anderson said.

As has been the story all season, Bayless was one of the hero’s of the night. The Sun Belt Player of the Year set a Camellia Bowl record with 180 yards on 9 catches and added a touchdown along the way. He couldn’t have done it without his partner in crime, though, as Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Layne Hatcher finished the night with two Camellia Bowl records with 393 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Anderson won his second bowl game in six tries Saturday night to wrap up perhaps one of the most trying and impressive seasons by a coach in NCAA history. Now, for just the fourth time in school history, the Red Wolves are bowl champions.

On their first possession, A-State drove 80 yards over 15 plays, capped off by a 4-yard touchdown toss from Hatcher to Bayless. Their next drive was less successful, going just 6 yards in a three-and-out. However, they bounced back nicely with a 13-play, 90-yard drive. This time, Hatcher found Merritt for a 9-yard score to put the Red Wolves up 14-0.

The defense was ferocious in the shutout quarter, giving up just 69 yards and three first downs in 15 plays for the Panthers.

The Panthers found life early in the second quarter, scoring on the opening drive of the quarter. FIU was aided by a Jeffmario Brown targeting penalty —and subsequent ejection — that set them up with a first down deep in A-State territory. Napoleon Maxwell finished off the drive with a 3-yard score up the gut to put the Panthers on the board.

On the next drive, Blake Grupe drilled a 46-yard field goal to put the Red Wolves back on top, 17-7 with 9:31 left in the first half. The Panthers would respond with a field goal of their own to cut the lead to 17-10, but Grupe would drill a 37-yarder on the next possession to push it back to 20-10 with 3:05 left in the half.

To continue the trend, the final score of the half was yet another field goal, this time from 25 yards out by FIU. The Red Wolves took a 20-13 lead into the locker room.

The Red Wolves came out of the halftime locker room firing on all cylinders. Jamal Jones racked up a quick 30 yards on three carries, and Hatcher finished the deal with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Reed Tyler. The Red Wolves marched 74 yards on 11 plays to take a 27-13 lead early in the quarter.

On the ensuing drive, tempers flared as a slight kerfuffle broke out. Tony Gaiter IV was ejected for throwing a punch, and the Panthers got the wrong end of a 15-yard penalty. However, they still found themselves with a fourth-and-1. The A-State defense got a huge stop, but Hatcher was strip-sacked on the next play, giving FIU the ball back at the A-State 23.

FIU wasted no time capitalizing on the turnover, scoring in just two plays and eating up a whopping 48 seconds along the way. The Austin Maloney touchdown cut the lead to 27-20 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. The Panthers weren’t done, as they booted a 48-yard field goal to get within four points, 27-23 to end the third period.

Dismay continued for the Red Wolves as Hatcher threw an interception early in the final period. The defense stepped up, but Jose Borregales nailed a 52-yard field goal to bring the Panthers within a single point, 27-26. On the ensuing drive, the Red Wolves turned it over on downs. The momentum halted when the Panthers missed a field goal that would have put them in the lead from just 29-yards out.

Then, Omar Bayless happened.

Hatcher found Bayless for a 22-yard gain and then a 52-yard gain to set up a 13-yard touchdown strike to Jay Adams to put the Red Wolves up 34-26. All of a sudden, the Red Wolves had new life.

The Panthers got the ball back with 3:37 remaining in the contest, down 8 points. They faced a fourth and medium near midfield with the game on the line and converted to stay alive. Then, Jeremy Smith intercepted James Morgan, completely shifting the momentum in A-State’s favor.

The offense was unable to run the clock out, bringing on Cody Grace for the final punt of his illustrious career. The Panthers had one last chance with just over 40 seconds left.

Darreon Jackson made sure to end that chance, picking off Morgan and all but ending the contest. The Red Wolves would hold on to win 34-26 in the 2019 Camellia Bowl.