RedWolfReport.com reported earlier Sunday that after defeating Kansas State 35-31 Saturday the Arkansas State Red Wolves received 13 votes in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Sunday.

Now we share that the Red Wolves picked up 33 votes in the AP Top 25, which is good enough to be ranked #31 in the country.

Additionally, Louisiana Lafayette and Appalachian State join the Red Wolves in the ranking. The Ragin' Cajuns are ranked 19th while the Mountaineers are ranked 24th.

The Sun Belt Conference went 3-0 against the Big 12 on Saturday with Louisiana Lafayette and Coastal Carolina joining the Red Wolves in earning victories against Big 12 teams.

Louisiana defeated #23 Iowa State 31-14 to get things started, followed by the Red Wolves victory over Kansas State. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23 in the CFB night cap Saturday night.

