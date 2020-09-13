After defeating Kansas State 35-31 Saturday the Arkansas State Red Wolves received 13 votes in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Sunday.

TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS - CLICK HERE!

SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR FIRST RESPONDERS - CLICK HERE!

The 13 votes are good enough to rank the Red Wolves at 36th overall in the country.

The Sun Belt Conference went 3-0 against the Big 12 on Saturday with Louisiana Lafayette and Coastal Carolina joining the Red Wolves in earning victories against Big 12 teams.

Louisiana defeated #23 Iowa State 31-14 to get things started, followed by the Red Wolves victory over Kansas State. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23 in the CFB night cap Saturday night.

See more on the Amway Coaches Poll below:

Red Wolves received 13 votes (36th)

Louisiana Lafayette is ranked #21

Appalachian State is ranked #23

Coastal Carolina also earned 8 votes (T-41st)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE AMWAY COACHES POLL

TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS - CLICK HERE!

SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR FIRST RESPONDERS - CLICK HERE!