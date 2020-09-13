Red Wolves receive votes in Amway Coaches Poll after defeating Kansas State
After defeating Kansas State 35-31 Saturday the Arkansas State Red Wolves received 13 votes in the Amway Coaches Poll that was released Sunday.
The 13 votes are good enough to rank the Red Wolves at 36th overall in the country.
The Sun Belt Conference went 3-0 against the Big 12 on Saturday with Louisiana Lafayette and Coastal Carolina joining the Red Wolves in earning victories against Big 12 teams.
Louisiana defeated #23 Iowa State 31-14 to get things started, followed by the Red Wolves victory over Kansas State. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23 in the CFB night cap Saturday night.
See more on the Amway Coaches Poll below:
Red Wolves received 13 votes (36th)
Louisiana Lafayette is ranked #21
Appalachian State is ranked #23
Coastal Carolina also earned 8 votes (T-41st)
