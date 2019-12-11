News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 13:13:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Omar Bayless accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
Publisher
@LukeMatheson

Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless has accepted an invite to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California. Bayless joins teammate Kirk Merritt in accepting invitations to the game.

Get 25% off your subscription and $75 to Nike.com

Bayless was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year after hauling in 84 receptions for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. He was named the All-Sun Belt First Team, in addition to breaking Arkansas State and Sun Belt Conference records for most touchdown receptions and most receiving yards in a single season.

At the end of the day, Bayless had film that didn't lie, and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl said that they know talent when they see it.

NFL scouts from all 32 teams will be in attendance for the game which will air at 6:00 pm CST on January 18, 2020 on the NFL Network.

Get 25% off your subscription and $75 to Nike.com

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS    

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}