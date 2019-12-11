Omar Bayless accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless has accepted an invite to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California. Bayless joins teammate Kirk Merritt in accepting invitations to the game.
Ladies and Gentlemen...— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) December 11, 2019
They got them‼️@omar_bayless and @kirkmerritt33 have been invited and accepted a chance to play in the @NFLPABowl. #WolvesUp X #NOW pic.twitter.com/95YCAY6RNE
Bayless was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year after hauling in 84 receptions for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2019 regular season. He was named the All-Sun Belt First Team, in addition to breaking Arkansas State and Sun Belt Conference records for most touchdown receptions and most receiving yards in a single season.
At the end of the day, Bayless had film that didn't lie, and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl said that they know talent when they see it.
We know talent when we see it! Excited to have these two playmakers on the squad. #MakeYourMarkinLA https://t.co/geQoDViUbB— The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 11, 2019
NFL scouts from all 32 teams will be in attendance for the game which will air at 6:00 pm CST on January 18, 2020 on the NFL Network.
