Arkansas State wide receiver Kirk Merritt has accepted an invite to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Welcome to #Pasadena | The #NFLPABowl would like to welcome @AStateFB WR Kirk Merritt ( @kirkmerritt33 ). Merritt plays that big-Slot position for the Red Wolves and posted 147 receptions for 1,768 yards and 18 receiving TDs the past 2 seasons. Time to #MakeYourMarkinLA ! #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/nTgiz8Esjp

Merritt had a solid senior season with the Red Wolves hauling in 64 receptions for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Merritt was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team just last week, and was named Newcomer of the Year in the Sun Belt in 2018.

NFL scouts from all 32 teams will be in attendance for the game which will air at 6:00 pm CST on January 18, 2020 on the NFL Network.

