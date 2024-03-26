Arkansas State men’s basketball guard Avery Felts has earned recognition for success in the classroom, earning College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors on Tuesday.

The Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA or higher and be a starter or key reserve athletically, appearing in at least 90 percent of games played.

The Bono, Ark., native boasts a 3.67 cumulative grade-point average in pursuit of his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Tuesday’s honor marks Felts’ second straight year on the CSC Academic All-District list.

On the court, Felts has helped the Red Wolves to 20 wins for just the seventh time in program history and first time since 2016-17. The sharpshooter ranks second on the team with 62 3-pointers made – one of three A-State shooters with 60 or more treys.