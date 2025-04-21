Chandler Jackson Signs with A-State Men’s Basketball

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Pannone announced Monday the addition of transfer Chandler Jackson to the 2025-26 squad.

The Memphis, Tenn., native joins the Red Wolves after playing the last three seasons at Florida State. This past year, Jackson started in 27 of 29 games played for the Seminoles, averaging 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 72.2 percent at the foul line.

“Chandler Jackson started 27 games at Florida State in the ACC and coming out of high school was one of the top prospects in the country,” Pannone said. “He’s an elite-level defender, driver and passer. I think anyone that watches him play, everything that they're going to see is that it's all about the team and not himself. He tries to make the right decision at the right time. He possesses the ability to create shots for others, get to the rim and defend multiple positions – one through four – and then he's going to continue to develop as a shooter. He came out of high school with the ability to shoot threes at 35-36 percent, and we expect him to get back to that level of shooting and provide us some veteran leadership at that guard position.”

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Jackson played in 31 games (1 start), averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He tallied a career-best 19 points on Feb. 20, 2024, against Boston College in which he went 7-for-10 from the field (2-3 from 3-point range). Jackson shot 44.6 percent from the field that season and was an 80.6-percent foul shooter.

His freshman season saw him play in 29 games with one start coming against Syracuse on Feb. 8, 2023. He shot 40.2 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc en route to averaging 3.6 points and 1.3 boards per contest.

A top-80 overall recruit out of high school, Jackson prepped at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, earning Tennessee DII-AA Mr. Basketball honors as a senior. In his junior and senior seasons, Christian Brothers went 49-1, including a state title and perfect 28-0 season in 2022. In that championship season, Jackson averaged 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists and also garnered Memphis Commercial Appeal All-Metro First Team honors.