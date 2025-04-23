Red Wolves complete season sweep of Memphis

Arkansas State baseball secured an 8-6 victory over Memphis despite allowing four home runs during the game.

The Red Wolves capitalized on early runs and solid pitching to hold off the Tigers.

Jack Nelson started on the mound, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings. The bullpen performed well, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out seven over the remaining 5.1 innings.

Drake Anderson led the offense with four hits, while Daedrick Cail and Ashton Quiller also contributed with multiple hits. Wil French drove in three runs, and Cason Campbell added two RBIs.

A-State jumped to an early lead with two runs in the first inning, followed by more scoring in the second and third innings to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Although Memphis fought back with home runs, Arkansas State managed to maintain their lead.

The Red Wolves scored their final run in the seventh inning through a sacrifice fly, and their pitching staff prevented a Memphis comeback.

The win marked a season sweep of Memphis, a first since 2016. Tyler Weimer earned the win, and Chase Richter secured the save, while Seth Cox took the loss for Memphis.

Arkansas State will next host Georgia State in a weekend series starting on Friday, April 25, at Slayton Family Field at Tomlinson Stadium.