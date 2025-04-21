Arkansas State's Jacob Bayer Eyes NFL Draft Selection

The upcoming NFL Draft could mark a significant moment for Arkansas State, as center Jacob Bayer might become the first Red Wolf selected in 11 years.

Bayer has drawn attention from several teams, including the Chargers, Packers, and Vikings, following his performance at Pro Day in March. This interest is particularly notable given Bayer's impressive comeback from an ACL tear in the 2024 spring practice, which typically sidelines players for an extended period.

Bayer missed just one game, returning to start the final 12 games of the regular season and participating in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Bayer's journey continued with his participation in the 2025 Senior Bowl, where he gained valuable insights from NFL veterans and coaches. He emphasized the importance of learning from seasoned professionals and competing at a high level. Ahead of the draft, Bayer has been focusing on strengthening his positional skills, aiming to improve his speed and agility on the field.

As the draft approaches, two national outlets have projected Bayer as a seventh-round pick, with ESPN predicting he will join the Saints at pick 254 and NFL.com suggesting the Packers might select him at pick 237.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday at 7:00 pm.