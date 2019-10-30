Arkansas State Football: Nathan Page Suspended
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has suspended defensive back Nathan Page. The announcement came Wednesday evening via a statement released to the media.
“Arkansas State Athletics Department is aware of the incident occurring Oct. 30, with Nathan Page. He has been suspended from the football team pending further information.
The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”
Page was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after posting two interceptions a pass break-up and two tackles to help Arkansas State claim a 38-14 win over Texas State.
Anderson, nor any other Arkansas State athletic officials offered any comments on the suspension. However, Page is currently listed in the Craighead County Sheriff’s jail log.
He was booked at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 on charges of Domestic Battery III. The jail log notes that there are multiple charges, in addition to noting the victim is pregnant/expecting.
Page currently has no bond listed.
