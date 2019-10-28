Arkansas State Football: Nathan Page named Sun Belt Defensive POTW

Arkansas State defensive back Nathan Page has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a standout game in a 38-14 win over Texas State.

Page posted a career-high two interceptions, a pass break-up and two tackles to help Arkansas State claim a 38-14 win over Texas State.

The Roland, Ark., native not only posted the first two interceptions of his career; his two picks tied the most by a Sun Belt player this season.

Each of Page’s interceptions came in the second half, helping the Red Wolves outscore the Bobcats, 21-0. He was part of A-State’s defense that allowed just 227 yards total offense and eight first downs on the night.

Page now ranks tied for the third most passes defended (8) in the Sun Belt this season.