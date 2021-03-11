Forecasted inclement weather on Friday and Saturday has altered Arkansas State’s baseball weekend series at Oklahoma.

Originally slated for Friday, March 12-Sunday, March 14, the series has been pushed back to begin Sunday with a doubleheader. A-State (2-7) will open its series against the Sooners (6-6) at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the second game of the twinbill slated to begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Monday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m.

All three games at L. Dale Mitchell Park will be streamed via SoonerSports.tv, with a subscription required to watch, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.

The series in Norman marks the start of a six-game road swing for the Scarlet and Black. Nine of the Red Wolves’ next 10 games will be on the road.

A-State is looking to continue their momentum from a midweek series sweep over Missouri State. The Red Wolves claimed a 10-2 win over the Bears in Tuesday’s contest before taking a 7-3 victory on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!