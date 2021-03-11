 Weather alters A-State baseball’s weekend series at Oklahoma
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 15:44:34 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Weather alters A-State baseball’s weekend series at Oklahoma

RedWolfReport
Special to RedWolfReport.com

Forecasted inclement weather on Friday and Saturday has altered Arkansas State’s baseball weekend series at Oklahoma.

Originally slated for Friday, March 12-Sunday, March 14, the series has been pushed back to begin Sunday with a doubleheader. A-State (2-7) will open its series against the Sooners (6-6) at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the second game of the twinbill slated to begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Monday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m.

All three games at L. Dale Mitchell Park will be streamed via SoonerSports.tv, with a subscription required to watch, while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.

The series in Norman marks the start of a six-game road swing for the Scarlet and Black. Nine of the Red Wolves’ next 10 games will be on the road.

A-State is looking to continue their momentum from a midweek series sweep over Missouri State. The Red Wolves claimed a 10-2 win over the Bears in Tuesday’s contest before taking a 7-3 victory on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}